Could the 14th Amendment be Trump's undoing?

A Florida tax attorney, Lawrence Caplan, is challenging former President Donald Trump's eligibility to run for the White House again, arguing that Section 3 of the Constitution's 14th Amendment bars him from holding public office. The amendment, adopted after the Civil War, disqualifies anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or given "aid or comfort" to anyone who did. Caplan argues that's exactly what Trump did when he stirred up the mob of his supporters that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Hill reported.

And he's not alone. Two prominent conservative legal scholars — law professors William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St. Thomas, both members of the conservative Federalist Society — wrote in a recent University of Pennsylvania Law Review article that the Disqualification Clause definitely applies to Trump and many others who participated in or encouraged the storming of the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Trump's 2020 election loss.

Democrats have long argued that Trump and some Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, should be barred from holding office over their actions on Jan. 6. Trump's campaign shrugged off the new lawsuit, saying it had "no basis in fact or law" and would be promptly dismissed. But now that conservative legal experts are making the same argument as some Democrats, could the 14th Amendment derail Trump's attempt to return to the White House in the 2024 election?

What the commentators said

Trump undeniably "meets the standard" of the 14th Amendment, said Donald K. Sherman at The Hill. "All three branches of the government have identified the attack on the Capitol as an insurrection," and federal judges, House and Senate majorities, and the bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee have identified "Trump as its central cause." As Baude and Paulsen, the conservative scholars, note, Trump doesn't have to be convicted of treason or any other crime to be barred from seeking office. State and federal election officials can make the call on their own. A New Mexico county commissioner has already been booted from public life for recruiting Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Trump is next.