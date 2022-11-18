Democrats want to bar Trump from office using the 14th Amendment. Will it work?

Following months of self-fueled speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday and announced his candidacy for a second term in the White House. And while his third run for office will take place under decidedly different circumstances than his first two bids for the presidency, he remains a uniquely potent force in conservative politics and, for now, stands as the dominating frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Faced with the very real prospect of a twice-impeached former president returning to office after instigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, some congressional Democrats — as well as several government accountability groups — have begun exploring whether they can bar Trump from the White House entirely. Their plan? Use a century-and-a-half-old constitutional amendment crafted in the wake of the Civil War.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the 14th Amendment?

Written in the wake of the Civil War as part of the Reconstruction effort to repair the rift between northern and southern states, the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution deals primarily with questions of citizenship and the rights thereof. Crucially, it also states in Section Three that:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

That prohibition on holding federal office was diluted by a series of subsequent congressional acts offering amnesty for many of those who would have otherwise been affected by the clause for their participation on the Confederate side of the Civil War. Still, the Amendment remained on the books, and has increasingly been seen by some Democrats and liberal-leaning groups as the most obvious means of preventing lawmakers who participated in the Jan. 6 attacks from remaining in, or entering, higher office.

Has it been used before?

Yes, but rarely. In the early 20th century, Wisconsin socialist Victor Berger was successfully blocked from assuming a seat in the U.S. House for having advocated against American involvement in World War I. He appealed the decision and, after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor, went on to several terms in office.