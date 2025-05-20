Trump DOJ said to pay $5M to family of Jan. 6 rioter

The US will pay a hefty sum to the family of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot on January 6

Image of Ashli Babbitt
Trump returned to office 'casting Babbitt as a martyr and seeking to rewrite the history of the assault on the Capitol as a heroic act of collective patriotism'
What happened

The Trump administration has agreed to pay nearly $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old woman fatally shot by a U.S. Capitol Police officer as she tried to breach an entrance to the House chamber during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, several news organizations said Monday. Babbitt's family had sought $30 million.



