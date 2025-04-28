Are we excluding too many children from school?

Research shows school exclusion increases violent behaviour – so should we stop it?

Photo illustration of children in a school classroom, with several children blanked out
'Long-term psychological damage': exclusion from school limits a child's future, say educational psychologists
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
A growing number of local councils are pledging to reduce – or even stop – school exclusions, as studies highlight a link between excluded pupils, violent offences and a "pipeline to prison".

In the most recent study, focused on 40,000 teenagers with a history of behavioural difficulties and published in the British Journal of Criminology, researchers found that those who were permanently excluded from school were twice as likely to commit serious violence within a year as those who received a suspension.

