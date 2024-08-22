Why are so many colleges closing?

'Enrollment cliffs' and higher tuition both play a role

Illustration of a student reading a textbook outside a photo montage of college buildings and 'closed' signs
More than 500 nonprofit private colleges have shut down in the last decade, said The Wall Street Journal, "three times what it was in the decade prior." The rising cost of tuition plays a role in the rising rate of closures, with prospective students now "re-evaluating the overall value of a four-year degree." And there are fewer of those students: Declining birthrates have created an "enrollment cliff" that has left much of higher education "buckling under the strain of tuition losses."

The trend started in 2017, said CNN, but slowed during the COVID pandemic as colleges were boosted by a flood of federal aid. That money has now run out. The result? Some analysts worry that "fewer colleges will mean fewer college graduates." That could hinder workforce development for younger and mid-career workers. And maybe something more. "What is going to be lost is the commitment that we had to making sure that higher education was accessible to everyone," said Hodges University President Charlene Wendel. (Hodges, in Florida, closes its doors on August 25.)



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

