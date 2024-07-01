Education, education, education: a history of Labour's schools policies

Party has often backed comprehensive education but critics say it is driven by the 'politics of envy'

Education remains a central plank of Labour's manifesto
"Education, education, education" was at the heart of Tony Blair's pitch to the British public in the run-up to the 1997 general election.

Now, 27 years on, the issue is still a central plank of Labour's manifesto, with Blair's eventual successor Keir Starmer promising to recruit 6,500 teachers and create 3,300 new nurseries within existing primary schools.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

