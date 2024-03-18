Pros and cons of boarding schools

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has described his time at a Northamptonshire boarding school as "an absolutely hellish experience" in a new memoir.

The 59-year-old uncle of Prince William recounted being subjected to beatings and sexual assaults at the prestigious boarding school during his childhood in the 1970s, detailing his experiences in his memoir, "A Very Private School".

In an extract, Spencer said that his experiences at Maidwell Hall, which caters for children aged four to 13, had left him with lifelong "demons", adding that he has "frequently witnessed deep pain, still flickering in the eyes of my Maidwell contemporaries."

Boarding schools have long been a feature of the UK's educational system, with some prestigious boarding schools several hundred years old. According to the British Council, there are more than 500 boarding schools across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, educating more than 75,000 students.

Pro: tradition and ethos

Many of the top boarding schools in the UK have a rich history and tradition that spans centuries. Schools like Eton, Harrow and Marlborough College have produced numerous distinguished alumni and are well-known worldwide.

And many of these schools have also moved with the times and adopted the latest teaching methods and technology, said AcademicFamilies.com. It is this "unique combination of the traditional and the modern" that appeals to many families and prospective students, meaning students can "get the best of both worlds".

Con: extremely expensive

Many British boarding schools are facing an "identity crisis" due to sky-rocketing fees that are becoming unaffordable for middle- to upper-middle-class professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, said the Financial Times.

These families have traditionally been the "bread and butter" bulk of the boarding schools' student population. With the average fee for a boarding school place currently £35,000 per year, many families can no longer afford to send their children to board full-time. Over 40% of full-time boarders are now international students, said the paper.

Pro: strong academic results

The majority of the UK's boarding schools are fee-paying, and many of the UK's top independent schools produce strong academic results.

According to Ofqual, 47.4% of pupils in private schools gained at least one A or A* grade in 2023, while only 22% did so in comprehensives.

Con: vulnerability of boarders

A 2022 report into child sexual abuse found that boarding schools are an "ideal environment for grooming", with children relying more on staff than in non-residential institutions. The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which investigated the response to abuse allegations at elite residential music schools, residential special schools, private boarding schools and state schools, found that boarders may be more vulnerable because they are emotionally isolated and dependent on the adult staff.

It also found that the reputation of the schools was "often seen as more important than their victims and potential victims when allegations were made or concerns were raised". The inquiry's report recommended governments in England and Wales reintroduce a duty to inform school inspectors of child abuse allegations or other serious incidents, with regulators ensuring consequences for staff who fail to do so.

Spencer's school Maidwell Hall has apologised for his experiences and said that "almost every facet of school life has evolved significantly since the 1970s". It added that "at the heart of the changes is the safeguarding of children and promotion of their welfare".

Pro: develops independence

The routines and schedules of boarding school can mean pupils develop a sense of independence quickly.

Students at Christ's Hospital School in West Sussex must "do their own laundry, pick nutritious and balanced meals, socialise in a way that is beneficial to them, get to bed on time and keep their dormitories tidy and clean", said a pupil at the school, writing for The Argus.

The student added that boarding school "allows children and teenagers to practise these in a safe environment with trained staff on hand to help if things go wrong".

Con: 'boarding school syndrome'

Some therapists have identified a set of negative behaviours and emotional states that develop in children sent to boarding school at a very young age, dubbed "boarding school syndrome". These can include "depression, difficulties in forming relationships, and emotional numbness", according to Brighton Therapy Partnership.

Other research, however, suggests that parenting styles and a family's capacity for "emotional expression" may also have a significant impact on the psychological development of boarders. A study from the University of Suffolk found that family relationships were "key to how children experience boarding school".