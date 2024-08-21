The rise of international franchises for British public schools

Schools are opening outposts across Asia but they have angered human rights activists

Photo collage of an old sepia photograph of Harrow, flying the flag of China.
Harrow School launched its first international campus in Thailand in 1998 and the new campus in Guangzhou is its 13th school in Asia
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

A human rights activist said that Harrow School's decision to open a new campus in China is "profoundly galling".

Several private schools have closed their Chinese operations in recent years over concerns about a "curriculum clampdown" and "tougher controls" on what is being taught in classrooms, said The Times.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

