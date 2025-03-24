The student loans fraud scandal

Huge amounts of money may have been fraudulently claimed from the Student Loans Company

Illustration of a graduate&#039;s mortar board filled with cash
Investigators say there's 'organised recruitment' of fake students on TikTok
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Millions of pounds are being fraudulently claimed from Britain's university student loan system by fake students who have no intention of studying at an academic institution, according to an investigation by The Sunday Times.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has announced that the Public Sector Fraud Authority will be investigating the suspected exploitation of the system. Writing for the newspaper, Phillipson said the allegations point to "one of the biggest financial scandals in the history of our universities sector".

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week.

