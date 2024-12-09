The UK's international student scandal

Financial worries make foreign students an attractive financial prospect, but some 'lack basic English'

Photo collage of a student in a lecture hall looking at her phone. The screen is overlayed with translation software.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Universities are enrolling overseas students who lack English language skills and other "basic requirements". Some of these students are unable to understand simple questions and need to use translation apps in lectures and seminars, said professors writing for the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) thinktank.

There "widespread silence" about the problem, said the anonymous professors, with cash-strapped higher education institutions seemingly willing to turn a blind eye to the shortcomings of overseas students, on whom they are increasingly reliant to stay afloat.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸