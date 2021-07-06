Eric Adams projected winner of NYC Democratic mayoral primary

Eric Adams is the winner of New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, The Associated Press projected on Tuesday night.

Adams, 60, is the Brooklyn borough president and a former police captain. The primary, held on June 22, was the first to use ranked choice voting. There are still some ballots left to be counted, but the latest tabulations released by the New York City Board of Elections on Tuesday show Adams received enough votes where the second place finisher, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, won't be able to catch up, AP reports.

In a statement, Adams said that "while there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: An historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York." He also vowed to "deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers."

Adams will face off against Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the November general election. Sliwa, 67, is a conservative radio host and the founder of the Guardian Angels, a volunteer organization that aims to prevent crime.