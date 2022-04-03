Pakistani prime minister calls early elections after deputy speaker blocks no-confidence vote

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly survived an attempt to remove him from power on Sunday after the deputy speaker of Pakistan's parliament blocked a no-confidence vote, declaring it unconstitutional, CNN reports.

Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that blocking the no-confidence vote was itself unconstitutional and that Pakistan's Supreme Court will decide the matter.

On Saturday, when his ouster seemed like a foregone conclusion, Khan said he would not accept the results of vote. He also told reporters from The New York Times and other outlets that the no-confidence vote was an American attempt to implement "regime change" in Pakistan. Khan, a former cricket star who took office in 2018, has aligned Pakistan more closely with Russia and China and praised the Taliban when they took control of Afghanistan last summer.

After the vote was blocked, Khan called for early elections in an attempt to shore up his power, per CNN. No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full five-year term since the country gained independence in 1947.