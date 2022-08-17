The Mar-a-Lago raid's potential effect on the midterms

Last week, the FBI raided the Florida mansion of former president Donald Trump, whom the agency is investigating for potential violation of the Espionage Act and two other criminal statutes. The unprecedented search has set off an enduring political firestorm, directed in large part at the Department of Justice but also toward law enforcement in general.

Now, with November right around the corner, the news cycle-dominating saga begs the question: How might the controversial raid on Mar-a-Lago affect the upcoming midterm elections, if at all?

Trump might share his 2024 plans sooner now

At this point, most commentators believe that Trump is running for president in 2024 — the only thing missing is a formal announcement. But perhaps the FBI raid will motivate Trump to declare his impending White House plans before the midterm elections, rather than after, as some in his party would prefer.

"I think that this is something that could possibly motivate Trump to announce a presidency even before the 2022 midterm elections," Fox News' Carley Shimkus told Greg Gutfeld during a panel discussion last week. Trump "thrives during controversy," Shimkus continued, "and he also represents people who feel targeted by the establishment." Politically, the Mar-a-Lago raid fits "into his wheelhouse perfectly."

Impact is not a guarantee

The raid has dominated the news cycle, sure, but that shouldn't impact November, James Pindell wrote in an analysis for The Boston Globe. "[T]here is no evidence that this raid will cause independents to suddenly sour on Trump (they already have) or that Democrats will get more fired up (the Jan. 6 committee probe and Supreme Court abortion ruling will have more impact), or that Republicans will be more motivated to vote (polls say that they are already more motivated than Democrats)," he wrote.