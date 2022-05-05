Elon Musk will reportedly become CEO of Twitter 'for a few months'

Who will become CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk buys it? According to a new report, it may be Musk himself — temporarily, at least.

When Musk's deal to acquire the social media company officially closes, he's expected to temporarily serve as CEO of Twitter "for a few months," CNBC reports.

Parag Agrawal is the current CEO of Twitter, having taken over for Jack Dorsey in November 2021. But Reuters recently reported Musk has already lined up a new chief executive for the company, a person whose identity he hasn't been revealed. Musk, who is currently CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, previously said he lacked confidence in Twitter's current leadership.

Meanwhile, Musk revealed Thursday has raised over $7 billion in new funding for his purchase of Twitter, with $1 billion of that coming from Oracle founder Larry Ellison. He'll be buying the company for about $44 billion, though the acquisition is not yet final.

Since the deal was announced, Musk has provided several glimpses into his plans for the company, this week suggesting commercial or government accounts may have to pay a "small fee" to use Twitter. Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and former CEO, has expressed support for Musk. Putting aside the fact that "I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey said Musk is the "singular solution I trust."