Jack Dorsey praises Elon Musk after Twitter deal: 'I trust his mission'

Twitter's former boss is all in favor of Elon Musk's ownership.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has expressed support for Musk buying the social media company, now that the deal was officially announced on Monday.

"In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey tweeted. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Musk, a critic of Twitter, will be buying the company for $44 billion with plans to take it private. He has promised "significant improvements" to the platform after suggesting it was "failing to adhere to free speech principles."

The Tesla CEO's goal of "creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive'" is "the right one," Dorsey wrote, adding he believes Twitter is now on "the right path." He also said he believes "taking [Twitter] back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter in November 2021. After Musk made his offer, Dorsey criticized the company's board over its "dysfunction."

According to CNBC, Dorsey plans to leave the Twitter board this year. But Bloomberg floated the idea that he could now return to the company, noting he and Musk "are cozy." In 2019, Dorsey named Musk his favorite Twitter user.