Elon Musk to join Twitter board, promises 'significant improvements'

Elon Musk is promising "significant improvements" to Twitter as he's set to become a board member.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Tuesday that Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is being appointed to the social media company's board of directors.

"Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board," Agrawal said. "He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term."

The announcement came after Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, which made him the company's largest outside shareholder. In a reply to Agrawal, Musk said Tuesday he's "looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months."

Musk didn't specify what "significant improvements" could be made. But he has been critical of Twitter, suggesting the platform does not facilitate free speech. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," Musk tweeted in March. "What should be done?"

Musk also recently polled his followers on whether they believe Twitter "rigorously adheres" to the principle that "free speech is essential to a functioning democracy." About 70 percent of Musk's followers answered no. "The consequences of this poll will be important," Musk tweeted. "Please vote carefully."

On the same day his stake in Twitter was revealed, Musk also polled his followers on whether the company should introduce an edit button, which has long been one of the most requested features. Agrawal shared the poll and, quoting Musk, tweeted, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."