Firefighters battle enormous California wildfire

The Park Fire in Northern California was larger than the city of Los Angeles

Fire crews try to extinguish a wildfire in Chico, California
Governor Gavin Newsom described it as "one of the largest wildfires in California history"
Justin Klawans, The Week US
What happened

A wildfire in Northern California expanded Sunday to cover an area larger than the city of Los Angeles as firefighters battled the blaze. The inferno, dubbed the Park Fire, is the largest in California so far this year and has currently burned more than 353,000 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire is one of several blazes currently in the Western U.S. and Canada. 

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

