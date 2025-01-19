Does Nepal have too many tigers?
Numbers have tripled in a decade but conservation success comes with rise in human fatalities
For years conservationists hailed Nepal as a success after it tripled its wild tiger population in a decade.
Last year, the prime minister of the South Asian nation called tiger conservation "the pride of Nepal". But with fatal attacks on the rise, K.P. Sharma Oli has had a change of heart on the endangered animals: he says there are too many.
"In such a small country, we have more than 350 tigers," Oli said last month at an event reviewing Nepal's Cop29 achievements. "We can't have so many tigers and let them eat up humans."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The success
A century ago, about 100,000 wild tigers roamed Asia. But thanks to rampant deforestation, poaching and trophy hunting their numbers plummeted. There are now only about 5,600 wild tigers left in 13 countries.
In 2010, those 13 nations met for a tiger summit in St Petersburg and committed to doubling their numbers by 2022: the Chinese year of the tiger. Nepal was the first to achieve that target, and to surpass it. Numbers rose from 121 in 2010 to 355 in 2022, thanks to a "strong government buy-in" for tiger conservation, expanded and heavily protected national parks, and strict anti-poaching laws, said National Geographic.
This "incredible feat" was "celebrated worldwide", said Al Jazeera, but the "roaring success" was accompanied by an "uncomfortable element in the room" – the "unfair, uncompensated burden" on local communities.
The cost
Fatal encounters are on the rise. Tigers killed nearly 40 people and injured 15 between 2019 and 2023, according to government data cited by the BBC, but locals say the true figure is "much higher".
Most attacks are happening in the "buffer zones" between national parks and human settlements. Locals often use them for cattle grazing or collecting firewood – but wildlife like tigers roam there, too. Forest corridors connecting different parks, allowing wildlife to pass between them freely, have become "yet another flashpoint". Locals who use them for foraging are "vulnerable".
Besides human fatalities, there are other costs, said Al Jazeera – "livestock losses, livelihood disruptions and plain fear".
Nepal's policy with tigers that attack humans was to put them in zoos – but each tiger costs about $50,000 per year to care for, plus $100,000 for the cage alone. The poor nation has stopped capturing "problematic tigers" because it "simply doesn't have the money".
The solutions
"For us, 150 tigers are enough," Oli said in December. "The tiger population should be proportionate to our forest area. Why not gift the extra tigers to other countries as economic diplomacy?"
And the prime minister isn't alone. In 2023, the then minister for forests and environment suggested auctioning tigers to trophy hunters. Birendra Mahato claimed Nepal could earn $25 million selling hunting licences. That "created widespread outrage as well as mockery from conservationists and environmentalists", said the Nepali Times, just as Oli's statement did last month.
Tigers are in fact "a major source of revenue": wildlife tourism and tiger safaris are a "big source of income" for communities near the national parks. An average of 3,000 people in Nepal are killed every year by venomous snakes, but "tiger kills get far more media attention".
Concern over the number of tigers is "misplaced", said tiger biologist Ullas Karanth. The issue is the number of prey animals: each tiger should be near about 500, he told the BBC. But humans are increasingly encroaching into tigers' habitats to cultivate the land, and reducing prey numbers, he said. Nepal should focus on "expanding protected areas" that have enough prey for the tigers.
For now, said the BBC, "the situation is at an impasse". It's unclear whether Oli's "tiger diplomacy" will gain traction, or who is to blame for the increased attacks – man or beast. But what is clear is that "humans and tigers are struggling to achieve peaceful coexistence".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Today's political cartoons - January 19, 2025
Cartoons Sunday's cartoons - moving to Canada, billionaire bootlickers, and more
By The Week US Published
-
5 inflammatory cartoons on the L.A. wildfires
Cartoons Artists take on climate change denial, the blame game, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The problems with the current social care system
The Explainer The question of how to pay for adult social care is perhaps the greatest unresolved policy issue of our time
By The Week UK Published
-
The controversy over rewilding in the UK
The Explainer 'Irresponsible and illegal' release of four lynxes into Scottish Highlands 'entirely counterproductive' say conservationists
By The Week UK Published
-
What happens to wildlife during a wildfire?
The explainer Flames also affect the flora and fauna
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Oysters from New York's past could shore up its future
Under the Radar Project aims to seed a billion oysters in the city's waterways to improve water quality, fight coastal erosion and protect against storm surges
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Climate change is threatening Florida's Key deer
The Explainer Questions remain as to how much effort should be put into saving the animals
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Ecuador's cloud forest has legal rights – and maybe a song credit
Under the Radar In a world first, 'rights of nature' project petitions copyright office to recognise Los Cedros forest as song co-creator
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The fight for fungi
Under the Radar The UK and Chile leading push for fungi to be placed on the same level as flora and fauna in global conservation efforts
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
A human foot found on Mount Everest is renewing the peak's biggest mystery
Under the radar The discovery is reviving questions about who may have summited the mountain first
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
A new investigation has put the spotlight on roadside zoos
In the Spotlight Over 150 allegations against these zoos have been made over the past decade
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published