Does Nepal have too many tigers?

Numbers have tripled in a decade but conservation success comes with rise in human fatalities

Photo collage of Nepal&#039;s mountain and forest landscapes, a pacing tiger, and a tiger&#039;s head roaring, exposing its large teeth.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

For years conservationists hailed Nepal as a success after it tripled its wild tiger population in a decade.

Last year, the prime minister of the South Asian nation called tiger conservation "the pride of Nepal". But with fatal attacks on the rise, K.P. Sharma Oli has had a change of heart on the endangered animals: he says there are too many.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸