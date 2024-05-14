US energy regulator OKs rule to boost power grid

The grid overhaul aims to meet a surging electricity demand

Windmills and high-voltage power lines in Germany
"Our country's aging grid is being tested in ways that we've never seen before"
(Image credit: Frank Bienewald / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted 2-1 Monday to adopt a new rule aimed at increasing interstate energy capacity to meet soaring demand. The long-awaited rule requires utilities and regional grid operators to collaboratively set 20-year plans that consider demand for and sources of electricity, reliability and the fairest way to pay for transmission upgrades.

