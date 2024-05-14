US energy regulator OKs rule to boost power grid

What happened

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted 2-1 Monday to adopt a new rule aimed at increasing interstate energy capacity to meet soaring demand. The long-awaited rule requires utilities and regional grid operators to collaboratively set 20-year plans that consider demand for and sources of electricity, reliability and the fairest way to pay for transmission upgrades.

Who said what

"Our country's aging grid is being tested in ways that we've never seen before," said FERC Chair Willie Phillips, one of two Democrats on the energy commission. "Without significant action now, we won't be able to keep the lights on in the face of increasing demand, extreme weather and new technologies." The commission's lone Republican and no vote, Mark Christie, said the rule "utterly fails to protect consumers" and attempts to improperly "enact a sweeping policy agenda" to boost wind and solar projects, which are especially stymied by grid logjams.

What next?

FERC has limited authority to push projects through, and the rule "could take years" to "have an effect" amid lawsuits from states and permitting gridlock, The New York Times said.