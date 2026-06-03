Why countries are removing their dams

The barriers have attracted concerns over disruption to ecosystems – but dismantling them can create new problems

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Photo collage of hands assembling a puzzle of cut out bits of paper that look like a river fragments
Dam removal is a growing trend, although it is not without drawbacks
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“When a river is alive, it has a sound”, Angela Ortigara, a senior adviser at WWF Netherlands, told CNN. “You hear it trickling down the rocks. You see vegetation around it. It is this flow of life.” And, said the broadcaster, “across Europe, that sound is now beginning to return.”

Environmental coalition group Dam Removal Europe has calculated that a record-breaking 603 dams were removed across the continent last year, as countries embark on a “broader reassessment of how rivers function in an era of climate extremes”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 