Why countries are removing their dams

“When a river is alive, it has a sound”, Angela Ortigara, a senior adviser at WWF Netherlands, told CNN. “You hear it trickling down the rocks. You see vegetation around it. It is this flow of life.” And, said the broadcaster, “across Europe, that sound is now beginning to return.”

Environmental coalition group Dam Removal Europe has calculated that a record-breaking 603 dams were removed across the continent last year, as countries embark on a “broader reassessment of how rivers function in an era of climate extremes”.

Natural course

A dam is a large barrier built across a river or stream to block, control or redirect the flow of water. They help with water storage, generate electricity, control floods and aid navigation for boats.

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Dam Removal Europe found that the number of dams dismantled in 2025, along with other water-flow controls like weirs, culverts and sluices, grew by 11% from the year before. In the US, an estimated 100 dams were dismantled last year, while conservation projects in China have resulted in the removal of hundreds of dams on the Yangtze River in recent years.

The removals allow waterways to “resume their natural course” as part of a “global trend to restore rivers to help wildlife thrive”, said The Guardian. The damming of rivers “disrupts ecosystems, hinders the transport of sediments” and is believed to have contributed to a 75% fall in Europe’s freshwater migratory fish population in the past 56 years.

The 2,324 miles (3,740km) of European rivers that were reconnected through barrier removals last year bring the European Union a “step closer to its goal of restoring 15,500 miles to their natural state by 2030”.

Connectivity conundrum

The process is “rarely as simple as tearing down concrete”, said CNN. There can be “years of environmental assessments, engineering studies” and careful “negotiations with dam owners and local authorities”. Sediment levels must be “managed”, riverbanks need to be “stabilised” to prepare for the restored waterway, and ecosystems need to be “monitored after demolition” for unforeseen negative impacts.

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The wide-scale dismantling of dams and water barriers has been criticised by some farming groups and policymakers who have raised concerns about potential impacts on land use and rural livelihoods. A study published last year found that the presence of dams could slow the spread of invasive species, while barrier removals may also allow new threats to travel from one part of a river to another.

But “with careful preparation, monitoring and long-term management, these risks can be minimised”, Ellen Dolan, a biologist at Queen’s University Belfast and lead author of the study, told The Guardian.