Will Europe face an energy crisis again this winter?

Simulations by the International Energy Agency (IEA) have indicated that a cold winter combined with a full halt of Russian gas supplies could bring fresh disruptions to the European market. "Full storage sites are no guarantee against market volatility during the winter," the watchdog said.

Analysts told CNBC that the “very volatile” situation could result in a "massive upswing" in prices by the end of the year.

Markets have been "constantly fluctuating" in recent months as a result of a other factors including extreme heat and maintenance at gas plants, the news site reported. Industrial action at major liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia has also had knock-on effects. Although much of the gas sourced from Australia goes to Japan, China and South Korea, the disruption "is likely to result in Asia and Europe competing" for gas from other suppliers.

Lower gas consumption and the filling of storage facilities have "helped to prevent gas prices from skyrocketing to last summer's extraordinary peak of 340 euros" per megawatt hour, CNBC added.

But given the uncertainty in Australia, "Europe should brace itself for more volatility and an increase in prices", said Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz, an energy analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, in a research note.

Gas markets are becoming "riskier", she wrote, and the "uncertainty of future events" makes it "extremely difficult to predict" how supply and demand could be balanced and how much prices could rise.