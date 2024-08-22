Homeowners are getting burned by solar panel scammers

One-star reviews for solar companies have increased over 1,000% since 2018

Solar panels seen on the roof of a model home in Clovis, California
There are estimated to be between 105 and 126 million solar panels on American households
(Image credit: Michael Macor / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

While rooftop solar panels are becoming increasingly ubiquitous in homes throughout the United States, the industry also has a more sinister side: a seemingly widespread problem of fraudulent business practices that has cast a shadow over many solar panel companies.

Dissatisfaction with the solar panel industry has been growing steadily over the last half-decade, statistics show. One-star reviews on the industry website Solar Reviews have increased more than 1,000% since 2018, according to NPR. Many companies allegedly participate in fraudulent practices in an attempt to scam homeowners out of their money.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Environmental News Solar Power Renewable Energy Green Energy Energy In Depth
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸