Is the far-right victory in Italy cause for concern?

On Sunday, Italy elected far-right conservative Giorgia Meloni as prime minister. It was a historic victory, marking Italy's first woman prime minister — and the rise of the most conservative government since Benito Mussolini.

Meloni co-founded her party, Brothers of Italy, in 2012. The party is a descendant of the neofascist movement called the Italian Social Movement, formed shortly after Mussolini's death, the Los Angeles Times reports. The party has been open about its anti-immigration views and euro-skepticism, according to CNN.

Italy's election closely followed the resignation of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a centrist, after he was unable to salvage his coalition. Voter turnout in Sunday's election was historically low, at only 64 percent, Time reports.

Meloni, a 45-year-old mother, has stated that she will "govern for everyone"; however, her ideologies have caused concerns for some. She is openly anti-LGBT, threatening to put same-sex marriage, legalized in 2016, under review. She has also called abortion a "tragedy," adds CNN. The rhetoric has caused concern for women's rights within the country. However, unlike other members of her coalition, Meloni has been staunchly pro-Ukraine.

Is Italy's far-right win something the world should be concerned about?

Wronging the rights

Marginalized groups are concerned that their rights may be in danger, especially women. Giorgia Serughetti, a writer on women's rights at Bicocca University in Milan, stated that Meloni's election is "not a gain at all and, indeed, [is] a possible setback from the point of view of women's rights." The New York Times reports that Italy operates as a rather patriarchal society, with four out of 10 women not working. Meloni has been an advocate for the traditional family, branding herself as a "woman, mother, Italian, Christian" in a speech at a 2019 rally in Rome. Van Badham, a columnist for The Guardian, calls Meloni a "radical ultraconservative who opposes gay adoption," and says that she "fetishizes idealized confections of a 'traditional' family unit she did not herself grow up in."