Why conspiracy theories haunt the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum's 2023 meeting is underway in the Swiss Alps where the "leaders of society" have gathered to "shape global, regional, and industry agendas," as WEF's website claims. But some corners of the internet have latched onto conspiracy theories suggesting the conference has much more sinister ambitions. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the World Economic Forum?

It's the international non-governmental organization behind the annual five-day conference in Davos, Switzerland, where business elites and political leaders gather "to address major global issues and learn best practices for leadership and management," Reuters explains.

There are 2,658 attendees registered for the 2023 installment, according to Quartz, including more than 600 company CEOs, 51 heads of state, 35 foreign ministers, and 19 central bank governors. Public figures including Kyiv, Ukraine, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and current U.S. presidential climate envoy John Kerry are also attending. Jared Kushner, founder of investment firm Affinity Partners and the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, will be there, as will Gautam Adani, the CEO of India's Adani Group and the world's third richest person with a net worth of $131.4 billion, according to Forbes.

While it is ostensibly a conference aimed at helping businesses solve the world's biggest problems, the gathering in Davos is also "the world's greatest hotel lobby," Axios says: Global elites "can pack their schedules with high-level meetings, sip champagne with clients, and keep up with their competitors."

Many of these conversations happen in public spaces, but others take place during "secretive backroom meetings," TIME explains, leaving "a gap between what's shown to the public and what happens behind closed." This gap is what fosters conspiracy theories, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, who is the director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania and also studies misinformation, tells TIME. "When we have very high levels of ambiguity, it's very easy to fill in narratives," she says.

What exactly are these conspiracies?

Theories have abounded since the Forum's founding in 1971, but the most recent conspiracies revolve around something called the "Great Reset."