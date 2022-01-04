How to rise above the partisan fray

As a liberal centrist, I'm used to taking heat from both sides of our political and cultural divides. When I criticize progressive "woke" trends, the left lashes back. And when I take aim at intensifying anti-democratic derangement among rank-and-file Republicans, the right retaliates. The latter happened most recently just days before the end of 2021, when I wrote a column suggesting that it's bad for people in rural parts of the Midwest to be flying "F--k Biden" flags outside their homes, and almost equally bad to convey the same message with the mildly clever euphemism, "Let's go, Brandon." Most of the vitriol hurled my way in response didn't so much defend such vulgar and civically poisonous gestures in their own terms as accuse me of hypocrisy and bad faith for claiming in the column that I never saw equivalent flags and yard signs during the presidency of Donald Trump. Actor Robert De Niro said "f--k Trump" on national television! Comedian Kathy Griffin pretended to behead the 45th president in a video posted online! Meanwhile, for four long years, Democrats everywhere expressed their conviction that the president and those who voted for him were deplorable racists! I wrote in the original column that the only imaginable justification for flying an intentionally insulting flag about the president and those who voted for him was "turnabout is fair play" — and that's exactly what right-wing readers of the column appealed to. That's too bad, because it's a distraction from the simple point I was trying to make, which is that it's terrible for Americans to be engaging in politics this way, no matter who does it, or who did it first.

But it's also bad because the right is increasingly using the same move (the left started it!) to justify everything from obstructionism about investigating the violence on Capitol Hill a year ago this week to fantasies of using government power to crush both political opponents and private media companies that deplatform public figures for spreading lies. So I'm giving it another try in this column, my first written in 2022. Moreover, because it's my first of the year, I also want to go further, to lay all my cards on the table, making as clear as I can precisely where I stand on the threats posed by the right and the left so that those who disagree with this, or subsequent columns, will engage with the arguments and evidence presented there and not go easy on themselves by dismissing me as a hypocrite operating in bad faith. What this country most needs right now is honest thinking from above the partisan fray. And this column is my modest contribution to that effort. The first thing to be said is that the left has indeed gotten some big things wrong. Some celebrities made foolish, incendiary remarks about Trump during his presidency, just as some left-leaning journalists and academics went too far in reducing Trump's appeal to racism. Woke trends in elite institutions are often bad and should be resisted in most cases. The looting and rioting that accompanied or followed lawful protests after the police killing of George Floyd was terrible and should have been more widely condemned instead of excused. The decision of some activists to adopt the "Defund the Police" slogan was politically disastrous and downright atrocious for public safety. As I said, this stuff is bad and deserves to be criticized, as I have done and will continue to do in my own writing. But despite what my old friend Rod Dreher and those who think like him would have you believe, none of it is totalitarian. It is political. To the extent that this behavior and these ideas are unpopular, Democrats who fail to distance themselves from them will pay a political price — as they did in falling short of expectations during the 2020 election cycle, and as they look likely to do in the 2022 midterm elections. A political party that gets penalized at the ballot box obviously isn't totalitarian. Neither can it serve as justification for the right to adopt anti-democratic tactics in response. Which is precisely what the right did following Trump's loss in November 2020. If Trump had actually won the election, if he had really been denied his victory by fraud perpetrated by the left, then everything that he and his most passionate supporters said and did in the two months following the vote would have been justified. A violent insurrection, efforts to prevent the certification of the official (but fraudulent) result, and plans for a coup to keep the actual victor in office — all of it would have been called for by the manifest injustice of what the president's enemies were trying to achieve.