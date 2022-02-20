The rise of the streamer, the return of the host, and other key narratives for the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars are set for March 27. Who are the likely winners, and what are the key narratives of this year's race? What films are competing for Best Picture? 2022's Best Picture nominees are: The Power of the Dog, a Western examining toxic masculinity (streaming on Netflix); Belfast, a look at Northern Ireland in 1969 amid The Troubles (available on video-on-demand); CODA, the story of a hearing "child of deaf adults" who aspires to be a singer (streaming on Apple TV+); Don't Look Up, a star-studded end-of-the-world satire (streaming on Netflix); Drive My Car, a three-hour Japanese drama about a theater director grappling with grief (streaming on HBO Max beginning March 2); Dune, a big-budget adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel (available on video-on-demand); King Richard, a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams' father (available on video-on-demand); Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age dramedy set in 1970s Los Angeles (playing in theaters); Nightmare Alley, a neo-noir about a carnival worker and con man (streaming on HBO Max and Hulu); and West Side Story, Steven Spielberg's musical remake (streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max beginning March 2). Skip advert The Power of the Dog, which has the most nominations, is the heavy favorite to win, and Belfast is generally seen as the next-in-line contender. But The Power of the Dog looks particularly dominant because Best Picture winners traditionally also are nominated for directing, screenwriting, editing, and acting. The Power of the Dog checked each of those boxes, but all the other films missed at least one of them. The Power of the Dog's Jane Campion is also expected to become the third woman to ever win Best Director.

Which actors are likely to win? The Best Actor frontrunner appears to be Will Smith, who plays Richard Williams in King Richard and could earn the first Oscar of his career, though Benedict Cumberbatch is a strong contender for The Power of the Dog, and Andrew Garfield could be a dark horse for playing Rent creator Jonathan Larson in Netflix's Tick, Tick... Boom!. Best Actress, meanwhile, is a competitive race that could realistically go to any of the nominees: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer). Stewart was once seen as the frontrunner for playing Princess Diana, but some pundits have leaned more toward predicting Kidman, Colman, or Chastain, who unlike Stewart and Cruz were nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The supporting actor races both appear to have frontrunners: The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee looks likely to win Best Supporting Actor, though CODA's Troy Kotsur could surprise and become the second deaf actor to win an Oscar, and Belfast's Ciarán Hinds is also in the mix. Finally, West Side Story's Ariana DeBose will probably win Best Supporting Actress for playing Anita, but don't count out The Power of the Dog's Kirsten Dunst or King Richard's Aunjanue Ellis. Skip advert What pre-Oscars ceremonies are worth keeping an eye on? A number of awards shows scheduled for before the Oscars could help forecast the winners, namely the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Feb. 27), the Critics Choice Awards (March 13), the British Academy Film Awards (March 13), and the Producers Guild of America Awards (March 19). When it comes to the acting races, these precursor ceremonies can differ from the Oscars, but a performer winning when they weren't expected to — and giving a particularly memorable speech — can signal momentum may be shifting in their direction. In 2021, for example, some experts predicted Anthony Hopkins' shock Oscars upset over Chadwick Boseman because he surprisingly won at the BAFTAs. This year, the SAG Awards, in particular, should give us a better idea of where the Best Actress race is headed, especially since there's overlap between SAG and the Academy. For predicting Best Picture, the most important ceremony to watch is the Producers Guild of America Awards, as since 2010, the PGA's top prize has lined up with Best Picture nine times. What are the broader implications of this year's Best Picture race? Best Picture going to The Power of the Dog would mark the first time a movie from Netflix — or any streaming service — earned the film industry's most prestigious award. Netflix has been vying for Best Picture for years, but there's been a sense among pundits that it has fallen short in part because some Academy voters viewed the streamer as a threat to movie theaters and traditional Hollywood studios. Its win, then, would be a symbolic moment underlining the entertainment industry's shift toward streaming, which has only been rapidly accelerated by the pandemic. Skip advert