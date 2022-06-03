Why Rihanna's decision to launch Fenty Beauty in Africa is such a big deal

For beauty junkies living on the second-most populous continent, the wait is finally over. Last week, pop music sensation and style mogul Rihanna announced that she'll finally begin selling her Fenty Beauty products in Africa. Here's everything you need to know:

What is Fenty Beauty?

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, her cosmetics brand, in 2017 in an effort to include everyone by "focusing on a wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades." The company made Rihanna a billionaire, as she cornered a market traditionally ignored by major beauty brands. "A lot of women felt there were no lines out there that catered to their skin tone. It was light, medium, medium dark, dark," Shannon Coyne, co-founder of consumer products consultancy Bluestock Advisors, told Forbes. "We all know that's not reality. She was one of the first brands that came out and said, 'I want to speak to all of those different people.'"

Fenty made more than $550 million in revenue in its first year and today is worth $2.8 billion.

Where is Fenty Beauty available?

Fenty Beauty was already available in stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, and the Middle East. Rihanna tweeted last month that her products are now available for purchase in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe — "and that's just the beginning!!!"

Does Fenty have competitors in Africa?

Of course. Although Africa had a slow start in the beauty industry, it's expected to continue expanding and become "worth more than $14 billion by 2022," The Guardian reports. There still aren't too many U.S.-based brands sold there, but with business booming, that may be changing soon.