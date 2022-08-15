13 of the best gifts for those who have everything

This is a must-have kitchen tool for novice and pro cooks alike. Alaskan natives have been using Ulu knives for centuries, and it's easy to see why: the sharp, crescent-shaped blade makes dicing and mincing in the accompanying bowl a breeze — all you have to do is rock it back and forth. As an added bonus, it doesn't take up a lot of that precious kitchen space.

They can have the whole world in their hands with this beautiful rotating globe, based on high-resolution satellite images taken by NASA. You choose a base for the globe, but it operates entirely on its own, turning with any interior light source — there are no cords or batteries involved. There are also sun, moon, and planet globes, if you want to create a twirling solar system.

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with this stunning piece of crystal glassware. Crafted in Portugal, this is a substantial decanter, hand-etched and painted with real gold — it's the perfect addition to any bar cart. (Don't forget to grab a bottle of their favorite spirit to go with it!)

Light up their life with this neon LED tube, which gives any space an ethereal glow. Choose from three different sizes — small, medium, or large — and five colors: ice blue, pink, red, warm white, and yellow. Shopping for a Star Wars fan? This tube could double as a lightsaber.

Take game night to the next level with this elegant edition of Clue. The board is 3D, with luxe mansion rooms under a glass playing surface, and the die-cast weapons have a golden hue. Who's the best gift giver? It's you, at your BFF's birthday party, with this Clue.

$29.99, Lehman's

Vestaboard

Clear communication is vital, whether it's at home or at work — and the Vestaboard smart messaging display ensures that everyone is on the same page. Use it to share an inspirational quote, shopping list, or schedule for the day — with 8,448 spinning flaps, the possibilities are endless. Speaking of those flaps, when the message is changed and they started whirling around, it makes a delightful sound.

$2,995, MoMA Design Store

Bee Drinking Garden Ball

This gift serves two purposes — it's a lovely glass orb that will add a pop of color to any garden, while also providing clean drinking water for bees. The orbs have a textured surface and catch enough water (from a hose) so the bees can safely get enough to drink without drowning. Win/win!

$55, Uncommon Goods

UpBlend Wind Chimes

The description states that these are "wind chimes for people who like their neighbors," and the proof is in the video — instead of dull clanking, these chimes offer melodic tones. All you need for a backyard symphony is a little wind, and who knows, the family next door might come over to enjoy the show.

$36.94, Amazon

TerraFlame Wave Table Top Fire Bowl

This modern table fire bowl adds ambiance, and can be used any time of year — in the summer, it makes it easy to roast s'mores, and in the cooler months, it can add warmth to any outdoor gathering. Each concrete bowl is hand cast and comes with three gel fuel canisters, and there are four colors to choose from: seafoam (my favorite), sand, pewter, and white.

$99, TerraFlame

Johnny Was Cozy Blanket

Blankets don't come comfier than the Johnny Was cozy blanket. Made from sherpa polyester, this incredibly soft blanket (which comes with a matching bag) can cover a full-size bed, making it so easy to curl up under on a cold day. Johnny Was is known for their bold, colorful patterns, and they are always switching things up, so if you spot a design you know your mom will love, don't hold off on getting it.

$225, Johnny Was

Dried flowers from UrbanStems

Roses, tulips, peonies, and lilies — all are beautiful in a bouquet, but unfortunately, those don't last forever. If you want to surprise someone with blooms that will stay around awhile, buy them a long-lasting dried flower bouquet. UrbanStems has several vibrant arrangements to choose from, each in a reusable vase. These bouquets can last months, and in some cases years, with proper care. It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Starting at $55, UrbanStems

Pie from the Julian Pie Company

Not everyone can make it to the tiny town of Julian, California, to visit the famous Julian Pie Company. However, thanks to dry ice and overnight delivery, their signature pies can be sent to most addresses in the United States, already baked. With their buttery crusts and fresh, flavorful fillings, you can't go wrong with any of the pies, but the standouts include original apple, strawberry rhubarb, and pecan (there are also several no added sugar varieties).

Starting at $22.95, plus delivery, Julian Pie Company

Mini Museum

For the person whose curiosity is insatiable, there's the Mini Museum. Rare specimens from the Earth and outer space are collected, labeled, and encased in lucite acrylic, ready to be put on display (or held for a closer look). Each Mini Museum is handmade in limited quantities, with the latest small Mini Museum (third edition) containing a piece of Steve Jobs' turtleneck, sand from the Earth's oldest river, and rough opal from Australia. The Mini Museum comes with a companion guide that gives detailed information on each specimen, so no question goes unanswered.

$149, Mini Museum