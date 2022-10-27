Will Joe Biden run again in 2024?

Biden is currently 79 years old, making him the oldest president in U.S. history and if he were to win again, he would be well into his 80s. His approval rating in October 2022 sits at approximately 43 percent, an increase from the 37 percent it was back in July.

However, he has not yet made an official decision on whether or not to run. When asked why he hadn't formally made up his mind, Biden responded , "once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be — I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on."

On numerous occasions, the president has expressed his intention of running for re-election. He said as much to MSNBC host Al Sharpton in the White House last month and MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart in an interview just last week, as well.

Biden has said that he intends to run again in 2024 but has not yet formally decided, CNN reports.

There are a few contenders waiting in the wings on the Democratic side, as well — though their potential bids will likely all depend on if Joe Biden, who'd be 82 at the end of a second term , plans to run for re-election. What is the septuagenarian president planning? Here's everything you need to know:

The 2024 presidential election is not as far away as people think. There is already robust speculation over who might throw their hats in the ring, with potential Republican contenders including former President Donald Trump , Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.), and Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas).

Many Democratic representatives have not given clear answers as to whether they want him to run. When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked in September whether she believes Biden should run again, she responded by saying that she's "not having that conversation," Time reports.

It appears that Democrats are leaving the president space to make his own decision. For example, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Biden "cares about the air we breathe, the water we drink, the education of our children, jobs for their families, pensions for their seniors, any subject you can name," in a press conference in September, but also went on to say that she's "not going into politics about whether the president should run or not."

Many have said that they would support the president in his endeavors if he were to run again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said "if he runs, I'll support him," and California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was "pro-Biden," Time continues. Vice President Kamala Harris, the subject of speculation herself about a potential 2024 campaign, has said that if Biden decides to run, she would "[run] with him proudly," reports Insider.

The public seems to be more hesitant about Biden as a nominee, with a poll showing that 56 percent of Democrat-leaning respondents would prefer "someone other than Biden" as the nominee, reports The Washington Post. That number is actually quite an improvement from July, when 75 percent of Democratic voters did not want Biden to run again.

"My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board — Democrats, Republicans, I think it's time for a generational move," Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) has remarked.

However, with the threat that Donald Trump may run again, Biden may be the best option for Democrats given that he beat Trump once before, the Post continues.

Has Biden done anything to prepare for a campaign?

While there haven't been any overt plans, Biden aides have reportedly begun to piece together a campaign behind the scenes, NBC News reports. They plan to have a small campaign staff and heavily rely on the resources of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). "He's running and we're building an infrastructure for him to run and win," said Cedric Richmond, a key Biden adviser who's currently in the DNC.

Despite all of this, many Democrats are not confident the president will actually run because of his wishy-washy answers and his age, CNN reports. The Biden administration is likely using the midterms as a metric for whether to run again, seeing as abortion and inflation are key issues to voters, both of which Biden has promised to tackle.

In the meantime, other candidates have started stirring. Newsom and Harris have been engaging with donors preparing for a potential campaign should Biden not run, according to CNBC. Harris has reportedly been in touch with allies who helped on her campaigns for district attorney in California and both Newsom and Harris have made contact with a Wall Street executive.

However, as of now, Biden has clearly expressed interest in running. As Ashley Etienne, former communications director for Harris, said, "A lot of folks were unsure about how we were going to finish, but Biden always finishes strong."