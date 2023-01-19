7 book-to-screen adaptations to watch in 2023

Last year, many impressive book-to-TV adaptations landed on streaming platforms. In 2023, filmmakers and TV producers are debuting a few more, and the source material spans everything from detective mysteries to childhood classics. In fact, some of this year's most anticipated TV shows and movies are based on books. Here are seven books being adapted for the screen in early 2023 to keep your eye on: 'The Pale Blue Eye,' by Louis Bayard (2007) Has anyone else noticed the resurgence of murder mystery stories? Fans of the genre can rejoice because 2023 has even more whodunnits on the way. First up is The Pale Blue Eye, which started streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6 after a limited cinematic release last December. The film is based the on the 2007 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard and is set in 1830, following detective Augustus Landor as he investigates a suspicious suicide at West Point Academy. Tasked with investigating discreetly to avoid scandal, Landor finds a surprising ally in one of the academy's cadets, a poet with a murky past named Edgar Allan Poe (!!). Together, the pair tackle the investigation that leads them to secret societies and more murder victims. Skip advert The film stars Christian Bale as Detective Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allan Poe. If you look closely enough, you might catch Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) and his wife as extras in one of the scenes! The senator befriended Bale and the film's director Scott Cooper in 2013 while filming Out of the Furnace in the Pennsylvanian town Fetterman was mayor of at the time. "John's got this fantastic face, hulking figure," Bale said during a film screening. "So I said to Scott, 'We've got to have him in the tavern. That's a face that fits in the 1830s.'"