All you need to know about 401(k) contributions for 2023

A new year means a fresh start for making contributions to your 401(k) plan. Kiplinger notes that, if your employer offers one, a 401(k) "is one of the best and most tax-friendly ways to build a nest egg." In other words, it makes sense to contribute as much to your 401(k) plan as is financially possible for you. The good news is that 401(k) contribution limits are up by a lot for 2023. Here's what you need to know:

What are 401(k) contribution limits for 2023?

In 2023, workers can contribute up to $22,500 to their 401(k) plans, marking a $2,000 increase from 2022. Plus, those who are age 50 or older can make catch-up contributions. In 2023, the limit for catch-up contributions is $7,500 (a $1,000 increase from the year before), allowing employees in this age group to contribute up to a grand total of $30,000 this year.

Kiplinger reports that asset management firm Mercer has highlighted that these are record jumps in contribution limits, "eclipsing last year's increases, which were the second highest at the time." The reason? Inflation. "A lot of these adjustments have been larger than we've seen in a long time because of higher inflation," Anqi Chen, a senior research economist at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, told The New York Times.

How much should you contribute to retirement savings?

It's recommended that you save at least 15 percent of your income for retirement, a figure that includes any employer match that you receive. So, for instance, if your employer contributes 3 percent to your 401(k) plan, then you would need to contribute 12 percent to bring the total to the recommended 15 percent.

If you don't currently save the maximum — or even the recommended 15 percent — you're far from alone. But that doesn't mean that it's too late to start trying to save more. Kiplinger suggests trying to up your contribution each year until you've hit the 15 percent mark. For instance, you might bump your current 3 percent contribution rate up to 5 percent in 2023, and then 7 percent in 2024, and so forth, until you hit 15 percent. It might even be possible to automate this increase, as companies sometimes will automatically raise the percentage you contribute each year.