Everything we know about Joker 2

Send in the clowns. A follow-up to DC's 2019 phenomenon Joker will soon laugh its way into theaters, but the wild early details suggest fans may be in for a totally different kind of sequel. Here's everything we know about the film, including all the juicy tidbits that can be gathered from set photos:

It's called Joker: Folie à Deux

The Joker sequel was officially confirmed in June 2022 with director Todd Phillips returning and once again co-writing the script with Scott Silver. Phillips also announced the title would be Joker: Folie à Deux. The phrase "folie à deux" refers to a delusion shared by two people, so the name sparked theories that the second person in the equation could be Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn

Those theories were soon confirmed, as Lady Gaga was reported to be playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's love interest. In the comics, Harleen Quinzel is a psychiatrist the Joker falls in love with while he's institutionalized at Arkham Asylum, and she becomes his partner in crime. The original movie, you'll recall, ended with the Joker at Arkham, and The Wrap reports "a lot of" the sequel takes place there.

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe as recently as 2021's The Suicide Squad, but Gaga will be offering her own take, as the Joker films exist in a separate continuity and will be labeled "DC Elseworlds" going forward. Robbie has given Gaga her blessing to take a crack at the role. The first look at Gaga as Harley Quinn was revealed in February 2023, though she wasn't in the iconic makeup yet, suggesting the movie will depict the character's transformation.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

The first official photo of Gaga in the Harley Quinn makeup was revealed in April 2023 after filming wrapped.

That’s a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen pic.twitter.com/DjVLbtvmFc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 6, 2023

It will reportedly be a musical

But by far the weirdest detail we've learned about Folie à Deux is that unlike the first film, the sequel is reportedly a musical, as first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Indeed, it will feature "complicated musical sequences," Variety says, though an insider said it's "more like A Star Is Born than In the Heights." Hildur Guðnadóttir is returning to compose the score after winning an Oscar for the first film.

Zazie Beetz is returning, and new cast members have signed on

Zazie Beetz is set to return as Sophie, the neighbor the Joker imagined as his love interest in the original film. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Harry Lawtey have also joined the cast, as has Jacob Lofland, who The Hollywood Reporter said will play an inmate at Arkham Asylum who develops a relationship with the Joker. It's not clear who the other actors are playing, though Gleeson told Extra he's "a bit intimidated" by what he has to do, and Deadline said Lawtey's role is "a big one."

A crowd scene was filmed at a New York courthouse

Folie à Deux shot scenes in various public places, so some plot details can be gleaned from set photos. No massive spoilers have been revealed, but turn away now if you want to go into the movie completely fresh.