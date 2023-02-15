See the 1st look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel

Lady Gaga has unveiled her Joker face.

The first look at Gaga as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, has been revealed. In a photo shared by both Gaga and director Todd Phillips, the actress' Harley Quinn is seen embracing Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, whom she has seemingly just kissed. Gaga is not, however, wearing the makeup typically associated with the character, perhaps suggesting this moment occurs before her transformation.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

In the DC comics, Harley Quinn, whose real name is Harleen Quinzel, is the Joker's psychiatrist, who falls in love with him while he's imprisoned at Arkham Asylum. They develop a toxic relationship, and it was surely no coincidence that the first look at Gaga in the movie was revealed on Valentine's Day.

Margot Robbie previously played Harley Quinn, most recently in 2021's The Suicide Squad. But the Joker movies are set in their own universe, allowing for a different take on the character, and Robbie has given the film her seal of approval. "I think [Gaga will] do something incredible with it," she told MTV News. Kaley Cuoco also currently voices the character on the animated series Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux follows up the Oscar-nominated 2019 movie, which ended with the Joker in the mental asylum where he will presumably meet Harley Quinn. But unlike the original, this sequel will reportedly be a musical, allowing it to tap into Gaga's singing abilities. Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for the first film, so might Gaga be looking at her first Best Actress victory for the sequel?

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released on Oct. 4, 2024.