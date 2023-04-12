America's amoxicillin shortage

An ongoing nationwide shortage of a common antibiotic is exacerbating an abnormally tough strep throat season in the United States. Here's what you need to know about the amoxicillin shortage:

What is amoxicillin?

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic commonly used to treat various infections caused by bacteria, such as "tonsillitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and infections of the ear, nose, throat, skin, or urinary tract," per Drugs.com. It is part of a group of medications known as "penicillin antibiotics" that work by "killing the bacteria and preventing their growth," according to the Mayo Clinic. The antibiotic does not, however, work for common colds, the flu, or other viral infections.

Amoxicillin can be prescribed in many ways, but children "generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is where most of the shortages are occurring," Bloomberg reports.

What is causing the amoxicillin shortage?

The Food and Drug Administration added several amoxicillin products and dosages to the list of national drug shortages last October, and some are still unavailable in some pharmacies, NPR reports. "The current shortage is limited to pediatric versions of amoxicillin, which are liquid products that are easier for kids to take than pills." The shortage seems to be caused by the overwhelming demand for antibiotics rather than an issue with product quality. "In other words," NPR adds, " there are more people who need the drug than what's available."

Some companies say the demand for the drug plummeted during the pandemic, "when COVID-19 mitigation measures also lowered rates of other infections," CNN writes. And while drug manufacturers typically make their product when there is a demand for it, "they need time to catch up when demand increases. "Indeed, these companies "typically look to see what their sales were the prior year" and adjust their production accordingly, Erin Fox, a national expert on drug shortages at the University of Utah, told NPR. "But with the really severe respiratory season we've had this year, it just simply was a mismatch between what people manufactured and what was available," she said.