What to expect from COVID this winter

It was just last winter that the highly-transmissible Omicron variant co-opted the holiday season and sent COVID-19 cases soaring well into the new year. But what should we prepare for this time around? Here's everything you need to know: Should we expect a winter COVID wave? Public health experts are certainly worried, especially considering the rising case counts in the U.K. and across Europe, The Scientist reports. "In the past, what's happened in Europe often has been a harbinger for what's about to happen in the United States," Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NPR at the beginning of October. "So I think the bottom line message for us in this country is: We have to be prepared for what they are beginning to see in Europe." Skip advert Given widespread immunity following the BA.5 Omicron variant surge, mid-August forecasts from the so-called COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub suggested "the United States could be in for a relatively quiet COVID-19 season ... as long as vaccine-booster campaigns began quickly and new variants didn't emerge," Nature reports. But it's also not yet clear if the European "surge" is a result of "behavioral changes and climate," like colder weather pushing gatherings indoors where the virus is more likely to spread, or something more sinister, Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist involved with the modeling hub, told NPR. If the former, Lessler said, the U.S. "might be able to avoid similar upticks if there is broad uptake of the bivalent vaccine." But if it's the latter, something like "immune escape across several variants with convergent evolution, the outlook for the U.S. may be more concerning."

The surge in the three viruses "is almost predictable at this point in the pandemic," Dean Blumberg, MD, of the University of California Davis Health, told WebMD. "All the respiratory viruses are out of whack." What can I do to protect myself from COVID and the "tripledemic" this winter? First and foremost, get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19. Even if you get infected, the bivalent booster and/or primary series of COVID vaccinations will protect you from serious disease and death. Wash your hands often, and always stay home from work or school if you're feeling sick. Wear a mask if you can. If you're relatively healthy, "none of those viruses is a big threat to you necessarily," explained the Times' Apoorva Mandavilli, but they are "a threat to our health care system, which is already so stretched." So do your part to ensure hospitals remain accessible for those most vulnerable to COVID and the "tripledemic," like children, pregnant people, and the elderly. "The boosting is the thing that has to get buckled down," cardiologist Dr. Eric Topol told the Times. "As a nation, we are terribly under-boosted." "We need everyone to step up," added White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha. "This is literally about saving lives of tens of thousands of Americans this fall and winter," and "[t]he great news here is that, unlike past winters, we are in control."