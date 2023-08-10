Trucking giant Yellow: From bailout to bankruptcy in 3 years

In early August, three years after receiving a $700 million federal loan as part of a pandemic relief program, the trucking company Yellow filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Yellow claimed it was forced into bankruptcy by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, as the union prevented it from being able to modernize operations, "literally driving our company out of business," Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins said.

The Teamsters disagreed, placing the blame solely on Yellow's executives. The company's "dysfunctional, greedy C-suite failed to take responsibility for squandering all that cash," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said. "They shamelessly pin their corporate incompetence on working people." With Yellow going out of business, 30,000 of its employees are now out of work.

What is Yellow?

Yellow, which previously went by the name YRC Worldwide, is a trucking giant that was founded nearly a century ago. The company said it invented the less-than-truckload method of transportation, meaning it consolidates several smaller freight shipments that otherwise would not take up a full trailer. Yellow accounted for between 10 and 15% of the less-than-truckload market share, moving approximately 50,000 shipments a day, and had more than 300 terminals across the United States.

What led to its bankruptcy?

Yellow was struggling even before the pandemic, losing more than $100 million in 2019. It took on a lot of debt when it acquired the trucking firms Roadway and USF in 2003 and 2005, and today has more than $1.5 billion in outstanding debt, including the government loan. Analysts said the company also had an aging fleet and a history of mismanagement.

Why is Yellow fighting with the Teamsters?

The Teamsters and Yellow attempted to come to an agreement before the union's contract with the company expired in 2024, but couldn't reach one. The main sticking points were whether Yellow truckers would have to start loading and unloading freight at docks and the possibility of Yellow having more say in where truckers worked. On August 8, Yellow sued the Teamsters, accusing the union of causing more than $137 million in damages by blocking a restructuring plan and trying to "cause Yellow's economic ruin." O'Brien called the lawsuit's accusations "unfounded and without merit."

Will Yellow pay back its federal loan?

The loan comes due in 2024, and so far, Yellow has paid back about $66 million in interest and only $230 of the principal. Executives have said they plan on paying the loan in full, and "their success will depend on proceeds from selling Yellow's properties and roughly 12,000 trucks," bankruptcy experts told Reuters.