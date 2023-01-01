8 must-read books in early 2023

Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Skip advert Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former concert pianist who longs to have children (unlike her husband). But as she deals with the rising tension in her home, Song Yan begins to have recurring dreams about mushrooms native to her mother-in-law's birthplace in China. Soon, a package of those same mushrooms leads Song to a mysterious house where she discovers a world-famous pianist who disappeared a decade ago. Kirkus Reviews says Yu's story "contrasts the immediacy of daily life in Beijing with a mesmerizing dreamscape." Pre-order here. Maame by Jessica George (Jan. 31) Jessica George's forthcoming debut Maame has been generating buzz since 2021, when it was acquired in an eight-way auction. Bestselling author Celeste Ng calls it "an utterly charming and deeply moving portrait of the joys –– and the guilt –– of trying to find your own way in life." George's "pitch-perfect" novel follows Maddie, a Londoner of Ghanaian descent, as she tackles the complexities of modern life. Maddie is saddled with a dead-end job where she's often the only Black person in the room. She is also left to care for her sick father while her mother is away in Ghana for a year, all the while grappling with familial duty and struggling to find where she truly belongs. Maame has been described as "funny, heartbreaking, utterly relatable, and powerfully authentic," making it clear why it's one of the year's most anticipated releases. Pre-order here. Other books to read in January: The Stolen Heir by Holly Black (Jan. 3); Spare by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (Jan. 10); Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo (Jan. 10); Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey (Jan. 17); The Faraway World by Patricia Engel (Jan. 24); Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson (Jan. 31) February: Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Feb. 7) Skip advert