Why empty offices are a ticking time bomb for banks

Another banking crisis is looming, said The Economist. "A combination of nasty events" has produced a "hellish-perfect-dumpster-fire-storm" for investors in commercial real estate, landlords, and their financiers. Building owners are slowly accepting the idea that, thanks to remote and hybrid work, their office properties are "unlikely to fill up again" and are therefore worth "only half what they paid for them." In the extreme case of San Francisco, office vacancies have hit 33 percent, more than eight times the pre-pandemic level. The combination of plummeting occupancy and higher interest rates will make refinancing tougher for property owners, who may simply hand back the keys. Banks could "end up with lots of offices" to try to sell at deep discounts. "This will bring back memories of the global financial crisis."

Almost $1.5 trillion in U.S. commercial debt will need to be renegotiated in the next 24 months, according to Morgan Stanley, said Alena Botros in Fortune. The recent banking crisis will only "exacerbate the existing lack of liquidity" as banks tighten lending standards. Interest rates are 450 basis points higher than they were a year ago. Delinquencies could cut commercial real estate values by 40 percent, "worse than in the Great Financial Crisis." Unfortunately, "the wall of debt is set to get worse," said Neil Callanan in Bloomberg. The number of loans coming due will continue to rise over the next four years, peaking at $550 billion in 2027. "Banks also own more than half of the commercial mortgage-backed securities," bonds that are backed by commercial mortgages. Prices for those bonds have dropped precipitously.