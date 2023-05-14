Here's a look at the smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

A rollercoaster week for regional bank stocks signaled that the banking crisis is not over, said Dan Primack in Axios. The forced sale of First Republic Bank as it collapsed earlier this month didn't reassure investors. Shares of PacWest Bancorp fell by 50 percent after it said it was exploring a possible sale. Reports that Phoenix-based Western Alliance is also seeking help forced halts to trading several times. Last week, PacWest and Western shares rebounded 82 percent and 49 percent, but shares in both banks, as well as in Texas' Comerica and Utah's Zions Bancorp, resumed their tumble this week. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell tried to reassure markets by declaring the U.S. banking system is "sound and resilient." But it sounded "akin to a sports team owner giving the coach a vote of confidence" — never a good sign.

Wall Street isn't buying Powell's bromides, said Charles Gasparino in the New York Post. "Banking is a confidence game," and depositors in regional banks have lost confidence. "They're draining the banks of their capital and sending them into insolvency because they don't know what they're backing up, such as increasingly depressed commercial real estate." A shotgun marriage tying First Republic to JPMorgan Chase "did nothing to stem worries about the system," said Amit Seru in The New York Times. Commercial real estate loans make up a quarter of an average bank's assets. While the delinquency rate on commercial mortgages was 2.61 percent in March, "it has been rising fast." If it reaches 10 percent, which is "at the lower end of the range seen during the Great Recession," it would result in about $80 billion to $160 billion in losses that regional banks cannot afford.