The lowdown on Apple's new high-yield savings account

Apple recently launched a new savings account in partnership with Goldman Sachs. Within four days of opening, the account reportedly brought in nearly $1 million in deposits, Forbes reported. Not only does Apple have undeniable brand recognition on its side contributing to its blockbuster popularity, the account also boasts an impressive annual percentage yield, or APY, that's well above the current average.

Is the new Apple savings account worth adding to your banking lineup?

What does Apple's new savings account offer?

The account offers an impressive APY of 4.15%, as of the time of writing. However, the savings account is only available to Apple Card holders.

If you are a cardholder, then the Apple savings account "automatically collects the Daily Cash earned by the Apple Card," which "could help the amount you earn grow on its own without needing to transfer points or money from a similar cashback card," CNBC explained. (Daily Cash is the reward offered by the Apple Card, and cardholders can earn up to 3% back on purchases made with the card.)

Interest on the account compounds daily, and it gets credited to your account on a monthly basis. Plus, there are no minimum balance requirements or monthly fees associated with the Apple Savings account.

Funds in the account are FDIC-insured, up to the typical $250,000 per depositor per ownership category at each insured bank. Apple Savings also limits account balances to a maximum of $250,000. "If you try to deposit more than that amount, the bank may reject your deposit," according to Nerdwallet.

Account holders can access their accounts through the Apple Wallet app. Once they've set up their account, they can "access a savings dashboard where account balances and interest can be tracked and funds can be withdrawn or transferred to a linked bank account with no fees," MarketWatch noted.

When you apply via our links we may earn an affiliate commission

Are there any risks or downsides to the Apple savings account?

Yes. To access the Apple Savings account, you'll need to have an Apple Card. While for existing cardholders that might not be a big deal, those considering applying for a credit card just to access Apple's savings account will want to consider the implications. When you apply for a new line of credit, a hard credit check is required, which will cause your credit score to drop temporarily by a few points. If you're hoping to secure another lending opportunity, such as a mortgage, then opening a new credit card could work against you. There are also risks inherent to credit cards, such as falling into a debt cycle if you aren't able to pay off your balance in full each month and racking up interest charges at a steep rate.