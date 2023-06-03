Debt may get a bad rap, but the reality is, it's not all bad. Sure, the ideal financial situation may involve being totally debt free, but in certain instances and under certain circumstances, taking on debt can actually make good financial sense. This is why, in the world of finance, some debt is known as "good" debt, while other money owed is perceived as "bad" debt.

Good debt vs. bad debt

Good debt is "low-interest debt that helps you increase your income or net worth are examples of good debt," Nerdwallet explained. Just how low should that interest rate be for it to fall under the category of good debt? It's usually an interest or annual percentage rate (APR) "under 6%," per Fidelity.

However, "too much of any kind of debt — no matter the opportunity it might create — can turn it into bad debt," Nerdwallet warned.

Bad debt is "debt that you are unable to repay" or "debt used to finance something that doesn't provide a return for the investment," explained credit bureau Equifax. Debt could become bad if it's too large a debt in comparison to your overall income (your debt-to-income ratio) or compared to the total credit available to you (your debt-to-credit ratio), as both could have a negative impact on your credit score and/or your eligibility for future borrowing.

What's considered good debt?

It's not always black and white when it comes to distinguishing between good debt and bad debt. Medical debt, for example, falls in a bit of a gray area, as it's "an expense that's largely uncontrollable and often doesn't have an interest rate," Nerdwallet said.

These types of debt often fall into the category of debt that's considered good: