Florida's controversial plan to pave roads with a radioactive material

A bill in the Florida House of Representatives, HB 1191, could potentially allow the Sunshine State to pave its roads with a material that is known to have a number of radioactive properties. Environmental groups are calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to veto the bill.

What is the material?

Phosphogypsum is described by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as "a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer." Phosphate rocks are dissolved to create phosphoric acid, which is used in fertilizer and other similar products. The excess left behind is phosphogypsum.

Phosphate rocks contain "small amounts of naturally-occurring radionuclides, mostly uranium and radium," the EPA reported. As a result, phosphogypsum gives off traces of "the radioactive elements uranium, thorium, and radium," according to the agency. It can also emit the radioactive gas radon, which has been known to cause significant health problems. "About 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the U.S. are radon-related," the EPA said. "Exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking."

Why is phosphogypsum being considered as a paving material?

The bill says there is a public interest in finding ways to re-use materials that are clogging landfills. Phosphate mining is the fifth-largest mining industry in the U.S. by quantity of material mined, the EPA reported. In 2019 alone, an estimated 23 million metric tons of phosphate rock were removed from the ground. That process creates a lot of leftover phosphogypsum.

This waste must be stored in stacks "that resemble enormous ponds," explained The Associated Press. Called "gypstacks," these piles are often massive, spanning up to 800 acres and reaching 200 feet in height, per NPR. Florida alone has 24 of these stacks, which totals "about one billion tons of phosphogypsum, with 30 million new tons generated every year through the phosphate fertilizer mining industry," according to the AP.