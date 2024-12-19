US won its war on 'murder hornets,' officials say

The announcement comes five years after the hornets were first spotted in the US

Washington State agriculture official holds two dead murder hornets
A Washington State agriculture official holds two dead murder hornets
(Image credit: Elaine Thompson / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

U.S. officials declared victory Wednesday over the invasive northern giant hornet, or "murder hornet," five years after the first ones were spotted in Washington state.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸