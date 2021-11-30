Biden won't reconsider America's imperial reach

President Biden won't be the leader who rethinks the wisdom of America's global military footprint. The Pentagon announced Monday it had exhaustively reviewed all U.S. military deployments around the world — roughly 170,000 individuals in more than 150 countries — and decided its previous decisions were nearly perfect.

Oh, there will be a few changes: Some bases and airfields in the Pacific need beefing up, in preparation for a possible war with China. And we'll probably send some more personnel back to Germany. Otherwise, things are pretty much fine. "There was a sense at the outset that there was a potential for some major force posture changes," an unidentified official told the Wall Street Journal. "Then, as we got deeper and deeper into the work, we realized in the aggregate that the force posture around the world was about right."

That can't be right, can it? "A force posture whose nucleus derives from the Cold War just so happens to be ideal for 2021?" asked Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. It's a good question.

Ostensibly, the United States puts its arms around the world to protect Americans and American interests. But that meddling often creates the very problems it is intended to mitigate: Al Qaeda attacked on 9/11 in part because of Osama bin Laden's rage at U.S. troops remaining in Saudi Arabia after the first Gulf War in 1991. More recently, American forces in Iraq have occasionally come under attack from Iran-backed militias, which has led to American retaliation, which in turn has ramped up the possibilities of a more intense, widespread conflict.