Fox News host suggests Trump should drop stolen election crusade: 'Please stop wasting our time with that'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, often seen as a staunch ally to former President Donald Trump, criticized the ex-president's stolen election claims during his radio show on Monday, even going so far as to call the idea that Trump won Arizona in 2020 an "outright lie," Insider reports.

The host on Monday took a call from a Trump voter named Logan who was worried the former president's myopic focus on rehashing the 2020 race "could cost Republicans in the mid-terms in November — and Kilmeade agreed," Insider writes.

"There is so much to talk about that matters to you and I, Logan, right now about what's happening in the Ukraine, how China is just forgetting about phase one, how they're beginning to militarize everything around them, about to take Taiwan back. ... That's what people wanna talk about. It's not hard stuff," Kilmeade said.

"Right now, nobody cares about 2020," he later added. "Nobody."

Kilmeade also discussed last year's Maricopa County audit in Arizona, which once again determined Joe Biden the winner of the state in 2020, adds HuffPost. Trump, however, is still not satisfied that's the case.

"That's an outright lie," Kilmeade said of Trump's assertion he's Arizona's rightful victor, "and please stop wasting our time with that, because he's capable of doing so much more."

Per HuffPost, the Fox Host also dismissed Trump's stolen election claims last month, explaining that "in life, you have to learn to lose."