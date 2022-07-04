Newsom attacks DeSantis in July 4 ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is running an ad in Florida on July 4 attacking the Sunshine State's Republican leaders, saying that this Independence Day, "Freedom is under attack."

Republican lawmakers in Florida are "banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors," Newsom, who is up for reelection, said. "I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or join us in California where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love. Don't let them take your freedom."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declined to comment, but his campaign spokesperson, Dave Abrams, said Newsom is wasting his money on a gimmick, calling the ad a "desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida." It's been speculated that both Newsom and DeSantis plan on running for president, possibly as early as 2024.