Are the Golden Globes returning to NBC in 2023?

The Golden Globes — everyone's favorite embattled award show — will return to NBC in 2023, sources familiar with the plan told the The Hollywood Reporter.

The Globes were first pushed off of the network at the start of 2022, after a 2021 Los Angeles Times exposé revealed how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the group that runs the awards — "at that time included zero Black people among its then 87 members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices," per The Hollywood Reporter. Backlash ensued, and NBC responded by pulling the 2022 show from the air.

But nevertheless, the Globes persisted, instead opting for a closed, private ceremony during which winners were announced online and on social media rather than via livestream.

For the 2023 ceremony, NBC is apparently dropping the traditional Sunday slot due to scheduling conflicts and aiming for an airdate of Tuesday, Jan. 10.

All that said, however, apparently the arrangement between the HFPA and NBC is still "not a done deal," Deadline reported Tuesday, "according to a well-placed source." There have been discussions, but "no final agreement has been reached," Deadline added.

Though many Hollywood insiders remain skeptical of the HFPA, the group has since implemented a number of reforms, including some that have helped diversify its ranks.