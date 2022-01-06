The 2022 Golden Globes will now be a 'private event' after diversity scandal

The Golden Globes will still move forward this year despite getting canceled by NBC — but there will be no way to actually watch.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed Thursday the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which NBC has refused to air, will not be livestreamed, leaving viewers unable to tune in this Sunday. Winners will instead be revealed in a press release and on social media.

"This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed," an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline. "We will be providing real time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media."

The Golden Globes for years has been one of the highest-rated annual awards ceremonies, a key stop on the road to the Oscars allowing contenders to gain greater recognition. But the group behind the show faced massive backlash in 2021 after reports revealed it did not have any Black members and raised questions about alleged ethical lapses in the organization. NBC subsequently announced it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022.

It was initially assumed that meant there would be no Golden Globes this year at all, but the HFPA surprisingly decided to press forward with a ceremony anyway. After weeks of uncertainty about what this would look like, it has now been revealed the event will have no celebirites in attendance and will only be 90 minutes long, per Deadline.

Even before it was confirmed that the Globes will be a private ceremony, the announcement of this year's nominations seemed to generate far less buzz than usual in December, and studios hardly rushed to acknowledge their films being honored like they normally would. The future of the Golden Globes remains unclear, though the HPFA implemented numerous reforms in 2021, including adding Black members, and NBC has said it hopes to be able to air the show again in 2023.