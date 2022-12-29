Is there a cure for a peanut allergy?

Peanut allergies are one of the most common food allergies, afflicting more than 6 million Americans. In recent decades, those numbers have continued to grow. With the prevalence of peanut allergies increasing, many have wondered if there is a cure. Here's everything you need to know:

What is a peanut allergy?

A peanut allergy is a medical condition that is triggered when a person comes into contact with peanut proteins. Their immune system "mistakenly identifies [the proteins] as something harmful," says the Mayo Clinic, and releases chemicals into the bloodstream that can cause a variety of symptoms ranging in severity from lightheadedness and itching to anaphylactic shock.

Why does someone develop a peanut allergy?

It's hard to say why or when certain people will develop a peanut allergy. In some cases, "25 percent of children with peanut allergies outgrow them," says Kara Wada, a doctor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and "about 80 percent who outgrow them will do so by age 8." Still, this does not mean that the allergy only begins in childhood; adults may develop a reaction even if they were accustomed to eating jars of peanut butter prior.

Although there is no definitive answer, there are some theories. A popular one is called the "hygiene hypothesis," which explains that babies born in developing countries have fewer allergies than those in developed countries. The theory suggests that if children are exposed to germs at a young age, their bodies will build a strong enough immune system to not view these "substances" as a threat. "There's an idea that we now have less exposure to viruses and bacterial infection throughout our lives," Jeffrey Neal, an otolaryngologist, tells Verywell Family. "Essentially, because we live in sterile environments with air conditioning and that we're not outside as much, this leaves our immune system unbalanced and predisposes us to allergic reactions." Nonetheless, "much more research is needed to understand exactly how childhood germ exposure might help prevent allergies," says Mayo.

How many people have peanut allergies?

A study conducted in 2017 found that 2.5 percent of children in the U.S. may have a peanut allergy. That marks a 20 percent increase when compared to 2010, says VWF. "Peanut allergies are absolutely on the rise and have been for the last 30 years, to the point where it almost feels like an epidemic now," says Susan Schuval, MD. "We are also seeing a rise in severe reactions, along with other food allergies on top of peanut allergies. That means parents, and even adults, need to be aware that this is a major issue."

Is there a cure?

Nestlé gave a glimpse of hope to many when the company purchased the first FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy, Palforzia, back in 2020. The plan was to introduce small doses of peanut powder to the immune system so that it could build up resistance.