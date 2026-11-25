John Mulaney’s viral “Sister” sketch on “Saturday Night Live” satirized the disproportionate burden women often shoulder in caring for their aging parents. The absurdist infomercial sparked a broader conversation about the need for unpaid labor in eldercare and why women frequently fill that role.

Sisters aren’t laughing

The joke “hit close to home” for many families “precisely because it’s so true,” said The New York Times. Studies suggest that, in general, daughters “provide at least twice as much care as sons.” Other countries have supportive policies like “universal paid leave and cash benefits,” while also providing subsidized eldercare, but the United States has “none of these at the federal level.” So for “most families,” the solution is “relatives.” If not spouses, they “tend to be daughters” who are “rarely paid for their efforts” and often “pay a price in their careers” and “well-being.”

The sketch “gets to the heart” of what research “already shows to be true”: There is a “gender and workload” imbalance in “family caregiving,” said AARP. In American families, 3 in 5 family caregivers are women, per a report by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving.

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To “so specifically” poke fun at an “accepted gender dynamic of life” that we do not “interrogate enough societally” is “brutal and entertaining in equal measure,” said Slate. The existence of “Sister” as a “three-minute pill on SNL” proves that the “weaponized incompetence of men” is just that.

Men might be stepping up

The skit both reflects a “gendered reality” for many families and plays on an “older stereotype,” Elliot Haspel, a senior fellow at the family-oriented think tank Capita, said to The Dispatch. Some reports indicate that the caregiving “gap is shrinking.” Most Americans (74%) strongly believe that gender “does not play a role” in who is “best suited to provide care” and that “care should be shared equally,” according to a 2026 survey by New America’s Better Life Lab (BLL). Even if women end up “doing more care work,” many men are “still motivated to be part” of it, said The Dispatch.

Discourse inspired by the sketch is an “exciting step” because it’s acknowledging the truth, said BLL Director Brigid Schulte to the Times. We’re “trapped in these roles,” and then our “public policies” and “workplace policies” reinforce it, so “we’re all laughing at being trapped in our own cages.”